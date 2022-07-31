ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the June 30th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 766,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of ReNew Energy Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the second quarter worth $42,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter worth $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter worth $93,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ReNew Energy Global by 57.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter worth $115,000. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

ReNew Energy Global Stock Up 1.8 %

ReNew Energy Global stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,036. ReNew Energy Global has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.