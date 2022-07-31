Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 1,788 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,175,000 after purchasing an additional 437,845 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after purchasing an additional 424,039 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 362.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 254,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after purchasing an additional 203,039 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $164.10 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $158.02 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.47.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

