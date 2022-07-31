Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in 3M by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in 3M by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $143.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.36.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

