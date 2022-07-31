Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRR OpCo LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $32.32.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

