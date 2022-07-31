Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.06.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $329.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.84 and its 200 day moving average is $286.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

