Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $2.67 Million Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.09% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of FV stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.10. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $51.64.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.