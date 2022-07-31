Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $2.67 Million Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.09% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of FV stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.10. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $51.64.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

