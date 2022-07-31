Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 11,514 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $8,539,770,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth $362,598,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after buying an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 131,594.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,011,000 after buying an additional 5,395,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 201.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,092,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,724,000 after buying an additional 4,068,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $42.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. Roblox’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RBLX. Truist Financial cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

