Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,566,000 after acquiring an additional 750,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,105,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,901,000 after acquiring an additional 466,218 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Paychex by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 434,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,352,000 after acquiring an additional 337,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $128.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.01. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $190,500.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Bank of America reduced their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

