Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 176 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $220.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.82. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $306.78.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
