Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.25. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

