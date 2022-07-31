Reviewing Environmental Tectonics (ETCC) and Its Peers

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) is one of 57 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Environmental Tectonics to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Environmental Tectonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Environmental Tectonics’ rivals have a beta of 0.60, suggesting that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Environmental Tectonics $19.13 million $1.81 million -3.20 Environmental Tectonics Competitors $671.27 million $23.76 million 1.69

This table compares Environmental Tectonics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Environmental Tectonics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Environmental Tectonics. Environmental Tectonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Environmental Tectonics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Environmental Tectonics Competitors 38 423 888 29 2.66

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 60.72%. Given Environmental Tectonics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Environmental Tectonics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Environmental Tectonics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Environmental Tectonics -5.25% N/A N/A Environmental Tectonics Competitors -109.15% -13.75% -6.01%

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The company's Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services. Its CIS segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas sterilizers to medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as universities; and environmental testing and simulation systems primarily to commercial automotive, as well as to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturers. This segment also provides parts, as well as upgrade, maintenance, and repair services. The company markets its products through independent sales representatives and distributors. Environmental Tectonics Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

