Reviewing Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) and Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN)

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) and Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Copper and Gold has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Western Copper and Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel $17.85 billion 0.26 $6.51 billion N/A N/A Western Copper and Gold N/A N/A -$2.96 million ($0.03) -47.00

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and Western Copper and Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has higher revenue and earnings than Western Copper and Gold.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and Western Copper and Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel 1 3 1 0 2.00 Western Copper and Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 992.72%. Western Copper and Gold has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 219.15%. Given Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel is more favorable than Western Copper and Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and Western Copper and Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel N/A N/A N/A Western Copper and Gold N/A -3.82% -3.72%

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel beats Western Copper and Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments. It explores for, extracts, and refines ore and nonmetallic minerals; and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. The company's products include nickel, palladium, copper, platinum, cobalt, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, silver, gold, selenium, tellurium, sulphur, sodium sulfate, and sodium chloride. It is also involved in property and equipment rental, gas extraction and transportation, electricity production and distribution, ore mining and processing, construction, mining and metallurgy repairs, spare parts production, geological works and construction, distribution, research, fuel supply, river shipping, and airport businesses, as well as acts as an air company. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011. Western Copper and Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

