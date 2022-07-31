RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 29,374 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 859.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,374 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 0.5% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $87.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

