RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Has $132,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 158.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $24,355,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $46.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.99. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $42.76 and a 1-year high of $58.56.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.

