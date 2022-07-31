RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,395 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $114.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.50. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $180.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Cowen reduced their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.08.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

