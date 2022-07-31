RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 636 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.50.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $542.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $502.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.24. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

