RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,034,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,153,000 after purchasing an additional 291,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,913,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV opened at $44.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.