Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.26% of Funko worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Funko by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 8,667.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Funko by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Funko stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $308.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.99 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Funko

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 1,808 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $29,361.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,676.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 1,808 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $29,361.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,676.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 225,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $4,477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,934 shares of company stock worth $5,860,307. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Funko Profile

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.