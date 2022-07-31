Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys New Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,885 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBCI. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average is $49.84. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.43 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $221.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

