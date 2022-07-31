Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Covetrus during the first quarter worth about $4,485,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 536,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,927,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

CVET stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 1.77. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $25.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVET. William Blair lowered shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Covetrus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

In related news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $708,453.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,679.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $708,453.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,679.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $109,035.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,111 shares of company stock valued at $927,319 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

