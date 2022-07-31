Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,668 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of XPEL worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in XPEL by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter worth $640,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.81. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 2.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. XPEL had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $71.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 75,960 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $3,679,502.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,590,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,461,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 2,100 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 928,256 shares in the company, valued at $46,412,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 75,960 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $3,679,502.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,590,040 shares in the company, valued at $125,461,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,638 shares of company stock worth $11,148,645 in the last ninety days. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About XPEL

(Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

