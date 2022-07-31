Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,829 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.39% of Haynes International worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Haynes International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Haynes International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International Stock Up 12.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.98. The company has a market cap of $481.66 million, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently 69.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HAYN shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Haynes International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Haynes International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

About Haynes International

(Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.