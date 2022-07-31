Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Travere Therapeutics worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,048,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $22,878,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after buying an additional 603,578 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,282.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,868,000 after buying an additional 474,229 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,069,000.

TVTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

TVTX stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.33% and a negative net margin of 88.46%. The business had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $33,932.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,119.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $56,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,464.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $33,932.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $117,501. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

