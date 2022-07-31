Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,768,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $184,087,000 after acquiring an additional 33,168 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.