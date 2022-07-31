Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 34,409 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 34,409 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Up 1.2 %

VPG stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $425.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.32. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wes Cummins bought 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.92 per share, with a total value of $819,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 266,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,240,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.