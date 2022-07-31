Rigel Protocol (RGP) Trading Down 15.2% This Week

Rigel Protocol (RGP) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Rigel Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Protocol has a total market cap of $99,381.34 and approximately $961.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rigel Protocol has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rigel Protocol

Rigel Protocol is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,494,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,012 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol.

Rigel Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rigel Protocol is a Blockchain Decentralized protocol for a diverse set of DeFi products. A protocol built to improve and touch up existing Decentralized Finance (DEFI) features while introducing several innovative DEFI products to propel scalability, security in the Blockchain, user experience and adoption. The $RGP token will be used to reward the Liquidity Providers. The Rigel Protocol is completely designed, set up, developed, and driven by the RigelProtocol community. Yield farmers and lending providers would also be able to receive $RGP tokens. The Rigel Protocol Yield Farming feature willprotect cash-flow providers by having a lower APY(Annual Percentage Yield) and a locking period for tokens mined through this pool. Power andownership are kept within the user, leaving the control of the funds to the community in a decentralized and non-custodial way. RigelProtocol token maximum supply will be just 40 million $RGP, with 50% each split between the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Chain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

