Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 61 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $198.25 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

