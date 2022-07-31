Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $20,145.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00068908 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015174 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

