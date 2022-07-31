RiverFront Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 128.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,394 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,461,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,583,000 after buying an additional 23,802 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,666,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $104.07 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.05 and its 200 day moving average is $105.46.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

