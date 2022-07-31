RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $16.07 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.59% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $16,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 493,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,691,000 after acquiring an additional 88,296 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,195,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC opened at $50.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $63.56.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.