RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $52.74 Million Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,318 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises about 1.7% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $52,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,921.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PAVE opened at $26.29 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99.

