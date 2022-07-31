RiverFront Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 13,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $959,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $145.58 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $160.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.72.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

