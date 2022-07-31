RiverFront Investment Group LLC Invests $7.18 Million in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 236,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,181,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,141.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $23.57 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $31.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.03.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.