RiverFront Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 62,934 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 68.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,908 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 413.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($63.86) to GBX 5,350 ($64.46) in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.40) to GBX 4,300 ($51.81) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.04) to GBX 4,700 ($56.63) in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,086.67.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of RIO opened at $61.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $89.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.69.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

