RiverFront Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 176,434 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 176,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,374,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BBCA opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.85. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $71.60.
