RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 2,913 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,119,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 668.0% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 234,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 204,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $31.31.

