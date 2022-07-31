Robert W. Baird Increases Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target to $323.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $313.00 to $323.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $295.40.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $273.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.45. Watsco has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watsco news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in Watsco by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Watsco by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.