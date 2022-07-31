Robert W. Baird Lowers argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $460.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $374.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of argenx from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of argenx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $395.00.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $364.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $348.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.40. argenx has a 52-week low of $249.50 and a 52-week high of $387.89. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.07) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 32.54% and a negative net margin of 147.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that argenx will post -19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.