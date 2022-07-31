Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Reaches $21.79 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 31st. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for $21.79 or 0.00091525 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $223.96 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,802.93 or 0.99995484 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004789 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003999 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00131177 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00032785 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.
Rocket Pool Coin Profile
RPL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Rocket Pool
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.