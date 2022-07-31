Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.31.

NYSE ROP opened at $436.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $406.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.51. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

