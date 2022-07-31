Router Protocol (ROUTE) Trading Up 7.8% This Week

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $35.77 million and $13.70 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.48 or 0.00018768 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00604818 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00037897 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,984,491 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol.

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

