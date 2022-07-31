Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFYGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Signify Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Signify Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signify Health currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. Signify Health has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $28.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. Signify Health had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Signify Health’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Signify Health will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $29,375.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 217,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,647.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester purchased 8,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $97,926.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,996.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 217,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,647.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,820 shares of company stock valued at $252,801. Insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 293.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

