Royal Bank of Canada Trims Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Target Price to $190.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on META. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.70.

Shares of META stock opened at $159.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.06. The company has a market cap of $430.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

