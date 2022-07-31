Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $48.19 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $41.09 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,334,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,381,000 after acquiring an additional 360,550 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $16,398,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,659,000 after acquiring an additional 283,822 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $15,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

