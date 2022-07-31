Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,532,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,210 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of NiSource worth $48,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,159,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676,623 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 45,333.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,399,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,329 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,369,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,896 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 108.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,148,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,781,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.38. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

