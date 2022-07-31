Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 30,906 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,906 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $44,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $312.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

FLT stock opened at $220.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.37. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $282.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.