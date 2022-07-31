Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 7,574 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $52,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $55,104,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,045,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $799,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.08.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $669.18 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $628.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $692.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.