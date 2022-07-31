Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 679,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $50,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.14. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.15.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,478.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SEAS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

