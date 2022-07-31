Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $43.68 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 341,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $43,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,761,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,764,628,000 after purchasing an additional 196,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,029,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,149,182,000 after purchasing an additional 290,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,683 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,068,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,877,000 after purchasing an additional 190,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Insider Activity

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $110.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.14. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $165.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Stories

