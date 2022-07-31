Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $46.11 Million Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 743,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,406 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.56% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $46,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

FR stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.74. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.79 and a twelve month high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.